As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised by $581,350 Its Holding; Meritage Group LP Holding in Moodys (MCO) Has Lowered as Stock Value Rose

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 138,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 908,089 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $177.36 million, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $210.58. About 1.61 million shares traded or 103.25% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES ST. LOUIS, MO’S GO RATING TO Baa1; OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Agnesian Healthcare, Inc’s (WI) A2 Rating Under Review For Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – GUITAR CENTER’S Caa1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und./Aa1 Enh. To Richland County School District 1, Sc’s Go Bonds 2018; Outlook Revised To Negative; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 To 2018a, Aa2 To 2018b And Aa3 To 2018e Dasny School District Bonds; 16/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Upgrades Belarus’ Ratings To B3 From Caa1 Outlook Remains Stable; 02/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY’S CFR TO B2, OU; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Extends Reviews For Upgrade On Dbs, Ocbc And Uob’s Tier-2 Point Of Non-viability Debt Ratings

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 284.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 11,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 15,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $790,000, up from 4,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life has invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 62,205 shares. M&R Cap Incorporated owns 200 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Sequoia Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Spinnaker Trust holds 0.04% or 2,115 shares. Caprock accumulated 1,073 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated reported 694,162 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 815 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 76,931 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Veritas Investment Mngmt (Uk) Ltd reported 0.11% stake. Pitcairn Company holds 2,071 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baillie Gifford Comm owns 5.97 million shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Finemark State Bank And stated it has 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.73 million for 26.72 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,222 shares to 1,432 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 22,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,269 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).