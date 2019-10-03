As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Declined, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lifted Position by $410,550; As Mobileiron (MOBL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Upped Its Stake

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 128.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought 8,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,623 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $735,000, up from 6,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 5.46M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Mobileiron (MOBL) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 86,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The hedge fund held 686,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $704.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.41. About 667,430 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Occidental: Another Suitor For Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental Petroleum to launch secondary offerings of Plains, Plains GP – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (NYSE:OXY) Upcoming 1.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest holds 0.56% or 842,561 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 79,954 shares. Fincl Bank owns 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,093 shares. Moreover, Assetmark has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 7,840 shares. Stoneridge Invest Prns Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.22% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 8,440 were accumulated by Griffin Asset. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 58,869 shares. Proshare Advsrs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 6,810 are held by Fernwood Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Fifth Third Bancorporation has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 75,286 shares. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 84,502 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). South Dakota Council reported 468,800 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Company holds 19,250 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. $243,850 worth of stock was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $261.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 40,788 shares to 98,739 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Flow Inc by 32,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,405 shares, and cut its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY).