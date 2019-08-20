As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock Declined, Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Lifted Stake; As Ppg Inds (PPG) Share Price Rose, Brookstone Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 6,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,447 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 49,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 5.31M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.17. About 321,541 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 22/05/2018 – PPG Industries Will Have Six Mos From May 10 to File Form 10-Q With SEC; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ PPG Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPG); 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 10/05/2018 – PPG:FINL STATEMENTS FOR YR ENDED 2017 SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79 million for 17.00 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 33,231 shares to 138,611 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWP) by 3,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 2,276 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 60,515 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Tru Of Vermont invested in 5,489 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 3,671 shares. Old Point Trust & Svcs N A reported 4,000 shares. First Personal Financial accumulated 811 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,980 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd holds 22,090 shares. Moreover, Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 18 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 300,429 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advsr, California-based fund reported 16,606 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt accumulated 7,296 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus invested in 27,407 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was bought by Dillon Kenneth.