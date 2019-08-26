As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Declined, Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Lowered Its Stake; Laurion Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Abbvie (Put) (ABBV)

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 1700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $66.54. About 503,924 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients wi; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 79.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 37,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 181,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $42.25. About 636,183 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. 5,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $224,800. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05M. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.02M worth of stock was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.