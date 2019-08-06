As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Declined, Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Cut by $729,168 Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Has Boosted by One Capital Management Llc

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87 million, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $152.6. About 6.54 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Shows Off Self-driving Simulator After Halting Tests — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 25/04/2018 – Daily Inq (PH): WATCH: NVIDIA develops AI for reconstructing, editing photos; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 9.18M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Dropbox, Occidental Petroleum And More – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.53% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Motco invested 0.32% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Northeast Fincl Consultants has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.55% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 108,000 shares. Cornerstone Cap holds 152,245 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Liability holds 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4,728 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 3,455 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc Ny has invested 2.72% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.4% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 25,616 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Technology. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Retail Bank Of America De owns 8.86M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As, a Norway-based fund reported 92,797 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Foundation Advsrs has invested 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has 21,679 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 1.21% or 665,336 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And reported 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Smith Salley And Associate has 4,022 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild Inv Corporation Il holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 11,330 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp owns 191,677 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,075 shares. Inverness Counsel Llc Ny has 34,312 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate Ltd stated it has 34 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 17,405 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 11,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.53% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 86,862 shares.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Analysts Like AMD Stock â€¦ Should You? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nvidiaâ€™s Ticket to Long-Term Success: Self-Driving Cars and AI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Nvidia Stock Has Multiple Upcoming Catalysts – Investorplace.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nvidia (NVDA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Free Cash Flow Is the Key to Whether or Not Nvidia Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.