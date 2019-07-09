As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Declined, Holder Private Bank & Trust Co Lowered Its Holding by $483,252; As Boeing Co. (BA) Stock Value Declined, Navellier & Associates Has Boosted Its Holding by $932,307

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co. (BA) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 2,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,502 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, up from 18,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – China’s AT&M seals takeover of German aerospace supplier Cotesa – Handelsblatt; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN AIRLINES LOI TO BUY 10 BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has contributed 24 percent of the gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average since December 2016; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 08/05/2018 – Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 17/04/2018 – Engine failure causes Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 7,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,267 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, down from 41,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 7.18 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.05M for 11.48 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

