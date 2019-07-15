As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Declined, Dearborn Partners Has Cut Its Stake by $405,636; Sfmg Lowered Its Apple (AAPL) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,534 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 18,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $51.53. About 5.42 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 23.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 15,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,224 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 66,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $941.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.55. About 9.24 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 24/05/2018 – APPLE HAD SOUGHT $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG IN DAMAGES RETRIAL IN LONG-RUNNING PATENT DISPUTE; 21/05/2018 – WETM-TV: Police said many people have reported phone calls from people posing as representative from NYSEG and Apple; 02/04/2018 – It’s time to bet against Apple, says technical trader; 20/03/2018 – ‘Ambitious’ Apple Store Put Up For Sale by Chicago Landlord

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46 million and $691.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,543 shares to 55,152 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.04M for 11.93 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Dearborn Partners Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 5,055 shares to 192,081 shares, valued at $21.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 30,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Incorporated (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.