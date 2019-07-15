As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Shares Declined, Congress Asset Management Company Increased Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Value Rose, Graham Capital Management LP Has Cut Stake by $3.64 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.49 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.06. About 15.04 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – WANG LEI, VICE PRESIDENT OF ALIBABA GROUP, WILL BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF ELE.ME; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads $1.4bn stake deal in Chinese delivery group ZTO; 07/03/2018 – WANdisco Launches OEM Sales Partnership With Alibaba Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 11,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,282 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 62,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 6.69M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kaman Corp (Prn) by 2.50M shares to 15.38M shares, valued at $16.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talos Energy Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Four Reasons It Still Is an Excellent Idea to Buy Alibaba Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Gearing Up For A Significant Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Surprising ETF Stands Firm Amid Trade War Controversy – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Worst Mistake China Stock Investors Can Make Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “After Wrangler Spinoff, VF Taps Alibaba for China Expansion – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.29 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Management Pro has 200 shares. 442 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Florida-based Camarda Financial Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 2,777 shares. 21,209 are held by Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has invested 1.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Dana Advsr has invested 0.4% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 54,881 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fiduciary Tru holds 28,592 shares. Moreover, Artisan Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 423,170 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr stated it has 46,385 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.02% or 2,166 shares in its portfolio. Roffman Miller Associates Pa reported 27,874 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 54,908 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Largest Refinery In East Ablaze; Buy Marathon, PBF Energy, And Others – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Next For Occidental Petroleum? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: G20 Summit Takes Center Stage – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4,117 shares to 12,976 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 14,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).