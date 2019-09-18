As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Position by $2.04 Million; Quantum Capital Management Has Lifted Its Intricon (IIN) Holding by $1.22 Million

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 40,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 49,768 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, down from 90,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 3.58 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 135.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 53,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The institutional investor held 92,427 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.16 million, up from 39,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 145,789 shares traded or 17.71% up from the average. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN)

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dodge & Cox Comments on Occidental Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Occidental Petroleum Stock Plunged 15% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Highly Shorted E&Ps Are Best Positioned To Capture Upside From Drone Attack (OXY) (CHK) (CPE) (OAS) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tompkins Corporation owns 4,556 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 3.60M shares. Qci Asset Mgmt has 350 shares. Raymond James Na reported 144,708 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc reported 6,406 shares. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,428 shares. 1.37 million are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Quadrant Llc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 33.37 million shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 9,196 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.73% or 26,304 shares. Commerce National Bank owns 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 50,187 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Invesco Ltd holds 0.11% or 9.57M shares. Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Shares for $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of stock.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB) by 4,354 shares to 46,569 shares, valued at $9.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,769 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Donâ€™t Miss Out on the Next Big Stock Market Rally – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IntriCon Corporation (IIN) CEO Mark Gorder on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Executives made millions off IntriCon’s secondary offering – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IntriCon Signs New Multi-Year Agreement With its Largest Customer, Further Supporting Long-Term Growth Outlook – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “IntriCon Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:IIN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.