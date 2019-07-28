As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Value Declined, Old Republic International Increased Position; Lodestar Investment Counsel Raised Medtronic Plc F (MDT) Stake by $2.33 Million as Shares Declined

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc F (MDT) by 199.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 25,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,443 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 12,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $102.55. About 3.29 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic in.pact Admiral Drug Coated Balloon Receives FDA Approval to Treat Long SFA Lesions; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 153,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 731,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.39M, up from 578,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares to 172,475 shares, valued at $32.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET) by 14,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,324 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “How Does Medtronic’s Diabetes Care Business Compare To Its Peers? – Forbes” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 37,460 shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A., worth $1.80M. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ETRN vs. OXY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Gives Thumbs-Down To Buffett’s Involvement With Occidental Petroleum – Benzinga” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) by 102,000 shares to 497,000 shares, valued at $24.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

