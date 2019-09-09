As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Value Declined, Holder Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Stake; Davis Selected Advisers Holding in Encana Corp. (ECA) Has Cut by $3.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 63.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 6,412 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $424,000, down from 17,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.96 million shares traded or 22.64% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Encana Corp. (ECA) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 467,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 41.06M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297.30 million, down from 41.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Encana Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.11M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp to Own Project, Provide Processing Services to Encana; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $598.86M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regions Financial holds 0.09% or 118,775 shares in its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Menta Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 12,100 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Bessemer Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). D E Shaw And Com Inc accumulated 2.98 million shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 112,433 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 6,423 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.18% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 6.99 million shares. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). First Manhattan Co stated it has 185,076 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 8,017 shares. Peoples Financial Service Corporation invested 0.27% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Td Asset Mngmt accumulated 2.39 million shares.

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt, which manages about $119.86M and $143.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) by 2,209 shares to 13,142 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

