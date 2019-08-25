As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Value Declined, Dearborn Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $405,636; As Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Share Price Declined, Kingdon Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $21.86 Million

Kingdon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 85.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingdon Capital Management Llc sold 910,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingdon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 566,701 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 21/03/2018 – INFORM P LYKOS SA LYKr.AT SAYS WINS MANAGEMENT OF HERON’S CUSTOMERS’ BILLS SINCE MARCH 1ST; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM

Dearborn Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 32.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dearborn Partners Llc sold 6,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 12,534 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 18,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dearborn Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.55M shares traded or 31.29% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of HRTX, STG, PVTL and GTT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “FDA Rejection Sends Heron Therapeutics Stock to Nasdaq Cellar – Schaeffers Research” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ HRTX – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Kingdon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $747.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,483 shares to 822,683 shares, valued at $9.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 813,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oil producers adding hedges; OXY accounts for more than half of increase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: A Steal At Today’s Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Dillon Kenneth also bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Vangolen Glenn M..