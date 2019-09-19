As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Share Price Declined, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Stake by $65.57 Million; As Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Declined, Elk Creek Partners Upped Its Stake by $413,694

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 417,589 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.33 million, up from 402,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.26. About 345,883 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at lrvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 22/04/2018 – DJ Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTLA); 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE OPINION ON BETRIXABAN IN E.U; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 730,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.69 million, down from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 7.58M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock or 15,000 shares. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was made by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.06M for 16.38 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 2,100 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $266.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 64,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 921,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 405,407 shares to 249,402 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 28,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,104 shares, and cut its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX).

