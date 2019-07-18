As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Raised Stake; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Raised Holding in Rpc (RES) by $1.12 Million

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 32,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 708,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.88M, up from 675,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 2.92M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc. (RES) by 384.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 101,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,249 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 26,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 693,883 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 RPC Group PLC Acquisition of Nordfolien GmBH; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. On Monday, June 10 the insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M. Vangolen Glenn M. bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83 billion and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Financial Service (IYG) by 42,410 shares to 168,870 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,511 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares U.S. Technology Etf (IYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.54M were reported by Barclays Plc. First Midwest Bancorp Division reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Maryland Cap reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coho Prns accumulated 1.92M shares. Moreover, Hartford Management has 0.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 109,159 shares. Sasco Ct holds 2.52% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 405,941 shares. Community Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc owns 114,605 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 2.04 million are held by Uss Invest Mngmt. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Epoch Incorporated accumulated 6.02 million shares. 23,380 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. 34,802 are held by Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.28% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $108,461 activity.