As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Value Declined, Riverhead Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $1.50 Million; Tdam Usa Has Lowered Applied Matls (AMAT) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 54.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 30,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 24,831 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 54,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 7.63 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 8,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 292,054 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.12M, down from 300,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $51.56. About 8.10 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Delivers Strong Year-On-Year Growth in Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Per Share

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.06M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Comm invested in 0.23% or 4.05M shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.07% or 21,107 shares in its portfolio. Korea Corporation reported 709,345 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. St Germain D J invested in 23,880 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 39 shares. Axa holds 0.03% or 150,252 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 7,209 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prtnrs (Us) LP stated it has 12,059 shares. Jacobs & Com Ca holds 0.74% or 102,415 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.57 million shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 24,109 shares. Mcmillion Mngmt accumulated 247 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cypress Cap Gp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 7,450 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Down 6.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LCII, AMAT, BSX – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Tdam Usa Inc, which manages about $16.26B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 1,831 shares to 53,056 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 7,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.53 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. On Monday, June 10 Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. On Monday, June 10 Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 9,100 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: The Anadarko Experiment – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62 were reported by Bartlett And Lc. Sit Associate owns 18,650 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company holds 25,651 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv accumulated 2,605 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 26,304 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement Inc reported 241,087 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 8.00M were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Bokf Na stated it has 69,843 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has 3.02M shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15,612 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 3,430 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Martin Currie Limited owns 156,189 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Serv Ma invested in 4.11 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.