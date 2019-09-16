As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Valuation Declined, Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Holding by $2.04 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose, Holder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Decreased by $2.67 Million Its Stake

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 40,804 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 49,768 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50M, down from 90,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 11.15M shares traded or 24.59% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 13,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 159,787 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.63 million, down from 173,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 39.76M shares traded or 50.77% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Calls for More Regulations on Data Privacy; 02/05/2018 – Five charts that show Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 270,268 shares to 278,968 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,990 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. 4,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was bought by Shearer Bob. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.