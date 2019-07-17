As Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Market Valuation Declined, Capital World Investors Raised Holding by $123.26 Million; First National Bank Of Hutchinson Lifted Position in Honeywell International (HON) as Stock Value Rose

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.87M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82B, up from 25.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.23B market cap company. It closed at $51.1 lastly. It is down 36.09% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $173.68. About 329,915 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of stock or 4,234 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bainco Invsts holds 89,387 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 0.18% or 66,630 shares. 1,110 were accumulated by Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr. Indiana Trust & Investment Mgmt reported 7,187 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 176,150 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6.92 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,927 shares. At State Bank accumulated 6,298 shares. The Oregon-based Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.34% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Guardian Life Of America holds 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2,103 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A, Illinois-based fund reported 61,202 shares. Lau Associate Limited Liability Company reported 1,708 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Diversified reported 12,165 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 195,602 shares to 2.59M shares, valued at $1.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80 million. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. 9,100 shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L., worth $437,790.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Mngmt Sa invested in 0.05% or 94,340 shares. Argent Commerce has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Wespac Advsrs Lc invested in 40,864 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur owns 23,950 shares. Hollencrest Cap stated it has 10,472 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Signaturefd Ltd Liability invested in 6,826 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 405,941 are owned by Sasco Ct. Moreover, Massachusetts Services Ma has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6.45 million shares. Maple holds 18,857 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 551,684 shares. Lpl Fincl accumulated 285,197 shares. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 2.51M shares. Regions invested in 0.09% or 118,775 shares. First Business Financial accumulated 3,710 shares.

