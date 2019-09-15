As Occidental Petroleum Ord (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Everence Capital Management Has Increased Position; Hamlin Capital Management Position in Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Has Boosted by $582,804

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 0.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 16,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.21 million, up from 2.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 586,342 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 05/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Cinemark USA, Inc. Amends Senior Secured Credit Agreement; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 24/04/2018 – Popular Fate Anime Series Hits the Big Screen for World Premiere of New English Dub Feature in U.S. Cinemas for Two Nights This June

Everence Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Ord (OXY) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc bought 12,610 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 66,815 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.36M, up from 54,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94 million shares traded or 22.20% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Central Bancorporation And Tru Communications holds 0.03% or 2,533 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bp Public Limited Co invested in 0.14% or 75,000 shares. 50,187 are held by Fincl Bank. Cap Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 10,407 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.22% or 87,100 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 75,286 shares. The New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Haverford Company has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company holds 0.06% or 166,378 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 170,604 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cordasco has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc stated it has 11,400 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth, worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. Shares for $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 27 investors sold CNK shares while 82 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 1.55% more from 111.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Company reported 1.12 million shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 1.77 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Prudential Inc has invested 0.05% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Shamrock Asset Lc, Texas-based fund reported 476 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd accumulated 4,295 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Lc has 0.27% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 36,120 shares. Brandywine Glob Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 58,937 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation holds 29,387 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brookstone Capital owns 11,658 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 23,039 shares. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.09% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Prelude Mngmt Llc invested 0.01% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Heartland Advisors Inc has 200,000 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. 13,686 were accumulated by Dean Cap Management.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) by 39,341 shares to 1.95M shares, valued at $45.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 677,552 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)