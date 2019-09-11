As Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Valuation Declined, Sandy Spring Bank Raised Stake; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Maintains Holding in Prologis (PLD)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 60.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank bought 5,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,367 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, up from 8,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 656,060 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 50,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.13 billion, up from 3.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $82.27. About 115,334 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. — DCT; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 81,897 shares. 51,973 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt. Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 34,802 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 185,700 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has 6,412 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 47 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability has 310,470 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 317,900 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd owns 0.17% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,200 shares. 62,410 are owned by Adell Harriman And Carpenter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regis Mgmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 39,600 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt holds 708,100 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,168 shares to 69,060 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,766 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

