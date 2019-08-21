As Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Shares Declined, Ariel Investments Has Raised Position; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Bowen Hanes & Co Upped Its Stake

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) by 21.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 83,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 466,330 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.87 million, up from 382,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 1.96M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc bought 26,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 990,075 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.45M, up from 963,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 3.16 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (Lu) (NYSE:OEC) by 23,725 shares to 878,655 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 4,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,360 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (Il) (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group Plc by 343,149 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $50.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 61,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,044 shares, and cut its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E..