As Occidental Petroleu (OXY) Stock Declined, Hgk Asset Management Has Increased Holding by $364,750; Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Petroleu (OXY) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 7,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 94,140 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73 million, up from 86,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 4.52 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 20,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.67 million, up from 20,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 team has their eyes on Newark, N.J; 31/03/2018 – WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2000 GMT/5 PM ET; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots that will roll out next year; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 09/03/2018 – Amazon, Google, Others Are Developing Private Air-Traffic Control for Drones

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. Shares for $224,800 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $344.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp. (NYSE:LEA) by 3,786 shares to 39,614 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp. (NYSE:DOV) by 4,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp. (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Mississippi-based Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 56,064 are owned by Blb&B Ltd. Bluefin Trading Ltd Com invested in 0.61% or 85,483 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.07% or 30,403 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt accumulated 26,393 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Security Tru stated it has 3,661 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.49% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 154,489 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 224,505 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Com Ltd accumulated 127,373 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bartlett And Com Ltd Liability Corp reported 62 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 18,740 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.