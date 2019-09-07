As Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) Stock Declined, Holder Interocean Capital Has Raised Its Stake; Stonehill Capital Management Holding In Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) Was Lifted

Stonehill Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pampa Energia Sa Adr (PAM) by 80.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc bought 159,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 357,015 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 197,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pampa Energia Sa Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1000.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.95. About 1.44M shares traded or 44.47% up from the average. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Rev ARS19.4B; 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 14/03/2018 – NTS Communications Brings Fiber Internet & Phone Services to Pampa, TX; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA ARS7.70B

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Occidental Petrol Co (OXY) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 24,377 shares as the company's stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 265,587 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, up from 241,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petrol Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 10.64M shares traded or 18.47% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Argentine Stocks Are Hopping Today – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Announces Pamela Kohn as Chief Merchandising Officer – Business Wire" published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance" on June 12, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. On Friday, August 16 Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. Shares for $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.