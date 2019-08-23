As Occidental Pete (Put) (OXY) Stock Declined, Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Has Trimmed by $7.32 Million Its Position; Biogen (BIIB) Holding Has Increased by Gmt Capital Corp

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (OXY) by 83.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 110,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 22,600 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 133,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $43.64. About 2.10M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 6,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 370,660 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.62 million, up from 364,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $231.28. About 107,438 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 02/05/2018 – As Biogen turns 40, biotech worries the glory days may be over; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19 billion and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 726,600 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $105.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 232,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,490 shares, and cut its stake in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Of Vermont has 0.06% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Webster Bank N A reported 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 68,372 shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Asset Us Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 156,667 shares. Pitcairn holds 3,447 shares. Systematic Fincl L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,040 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Llc invested in 2,246 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Argent Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a Missouri-based fund reported 123,007 shares. Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 78,596 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.14% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 922,914 shares. Lipe Dalton holds 12,009 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.35% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 155,715 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Capstone Investment accumulated 29,637 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Brown Oscar K. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Dillon Kenneth had bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850 on Friday, August 16. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IEF) by 85,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $11.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 413,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX).