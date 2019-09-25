As Occidental Pete (Put) (OXY) Share Price Declined, Hap Trading Upped Holding; As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Cut Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (OXY) by 770.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 305,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 344,800 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 1.80M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 61.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 188,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 118,461 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94 million, down from 306,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 86,839 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 27/03/2018 – Ritchie Bros. marks the official introduction of Marketplace-E, a new way to buy and sell equipment; 17/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. sells US$44+ million of equipment in Fort Worth, TX auction; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said to Mull Sewing as CEO, Ritchie Promotion; 07/03/2018 – Redline Communications Names Joan Ritchie as Financial Chief; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS GARTH RITCHIE AND KARL VON ROHR BECOME PRESIDENTS –JOHN CRYAN AND MARCUS SCHENCK TO LEAVE THE BANK; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co 7.5 Pfd L by 284 shares to 3,671 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles River Labs Hldg (NYSE:CRL) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Novanta Inc Com.

Analysts await Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.21 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. RBA’s profit will be $22.92M for 46.29 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80 million were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of stock was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. On Wednesday, June 12 POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares.