As Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Viking Fund Management Increased Position; Alley Company Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete (OXY) by 50.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 56,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85 million, up from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.9. About 3.44M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Alley Company Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alley Company Llc bought 10,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57 million, up from 107,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alley Company Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 9.81M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – Ian Fraser: BREAKING: US regulators are to fine Wells Fargo $1 billion for a range of misdeeds, in the biggest bank penalty of; 12/04/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N SAW $386 MILLION RISE IN OPERATING LOSSES STEMMING FROM GREATER LITIGATION ACCRUALS -CFO; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO POSSIBLE LEGAL LOSSES FALL FROM $2.7B AT YEAR-END; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: Don’t Get Smug About Wells Fargo Troubles — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,246 shares. Advisory Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 9,685 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Heritage Management owns 4,351 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northeast Consultants stated it has 4,098 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset As invested in 0% or 84,502 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.04% or 3.07 million shares. California-based Advisers Lc has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Whitnell Com owns 800 shares. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 35,321 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 325,628 were reported by Grp Inc. Cetera Advisor Network Limited invested in 12,086 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loomis Sayles And Company Lp holds 0.01% or 66,854 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $376.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding by 320,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 5. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Alley Company Llc, which manages about $325.81M and $353.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solution (NYSE:BR) by 13,451 shares to 36,623 shares, valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.