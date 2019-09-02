As Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined, Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $437,448; Kopp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Neogenomics (NEO) as Shares Rose

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 38,316 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 31,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.88 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 4.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc sold 17,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 396,327 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, down from 413,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 545,815 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 20/03/2018 NeoGenomics Announces Executive Appointments; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS NAMES SHARON VIRAG CFO, CARDOZA HEAD OF PHARMA SVCS; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06M for 156.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $252.21 million and $123.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 24,013 shares to 99,975 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Upland Software Inc. by 71,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxlinear Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Suntrust Banks reported 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Us Bank De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Proshare Advsr Lc reported 11,645 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 42,412 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 514,160 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 0.04% stake. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 74,169 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. American Intl Inc has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Franklin Resources stated it has 1.49 million shares. Swiss Retail Bank reported 163,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kopp Advisors Ltd Co owns 6.56% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 396,327 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt has invested 0.58% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. BURGHER CEDRIC W. had bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 was made by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock.

