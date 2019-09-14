As Occidental Pete (OXY) Valuation Declined, Kbc Group Nv Raised Its Holding by $1.03 Million; Omers Administration Increases Stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX)

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 10.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 20,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 218,999 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 198,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 10.94M shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 1584.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 599,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 637,600 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.41M, up from 37,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $14.72. About 1.27M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 18/04/2018 – Mexico’s top court sides with America Movil, says Telmex can charge rivals; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $9.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 94,415 shares to 90,800 shares, valued at $33.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 250,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47 million shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. 10,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 115,887 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corp La reported 1.14% stake. Cetera Advsrs Lc stated it has 15,612 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Perkins Coie Tru Company invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hyman Charles D reported 14,660 shares stake. Axa accumulated 0.05% or 264,860 shares. Argent invested in 0.09% or 17,114 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability holds 920 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northpointe Capital Lc has 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 141,908 are held by Utah Retirement Sys. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 11,120 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs Inc stated it has 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 652,730 shares. Cna has 0.72% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). National Pension Ser accumulated 829,452 shares.