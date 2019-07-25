As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Decreased Stake; As Facebook (FB) Stock Value Rose, Wildcat Capital Management Lifted by $3.71 Million Its Holding

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $200.71. About 38.27 million shares traded or 124.05% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – The reshuffle comes following increased political and regulatory scrutiny of Facebook in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 06/04/2018 – NY DPS: Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on New Facebook Rules for Political Ads; 07/03/2018 – HUNGARIAN MINISTER LAZAR COMMENTS ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 23/05/2018 – Executives across the company have faced heightened scrutiny in recent months as reports of widespread data leaks led critics to question the oversight and driving forces within Facebook; 23/04/2018 – This statement by $FB is incredibly disingenuous. Users ARE the product. They are sold to advertisers, which is how FB generates revenue. If the company publicly denies users are the product, it has not yet come to Jesus; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Zuckerberg at the European Parliament to answer questions; 25/04/2018 – Facebook controversy raises wrong questions; 21/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Facebook whistleblower oversaw project with Trudeau Liberals in 2016; 15/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook’s spending on content-review teams has ballooned to hundreds of millions of dollars for 2018 (Deepa; 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 21,209 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, down from 25,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 5.92 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golden Entmt Inc by 66,400 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 66,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,033 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ser Ma owns 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6.45M shares. Duncker Streett Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 1,310 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 115 shares. Park Natl Oh has 0.12% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 30,930 shares. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,853 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In stated it has 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Trust Of Virginia Va accumulated 9,828 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.62% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fragasso Group Inc invested in 40,192 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 118,695 shares stake. Duff Phelps Investment Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,060 shares. Guinness Asset Ltd has 2.06% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kbc Group Inc Nv accumulated 198,319 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Could Be 20% Undervalued – Motley Fool” published on June 27, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Icahn To Occidental Petroleum: Kick Out 4 Board Members, Change Company Charter – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Vangolen Glenn M. had bought 5,000 shares worth $242,650. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.23M for 11.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M.. The insider Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $124,035.