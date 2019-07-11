As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Cut Its Stake by $3.35 Million; Argentiere Capital Ag Has Lowered Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake by $760,000

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 30.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 50,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 116,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 167,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 4.44M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 9.38 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valueworks Ltd Company reported 809,200 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. 55,700 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Griffin Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Laurion LP invested in 0% or 19,634 shares. Meeder Asset Management owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,411 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin invested in 0.03% or 1.55 million shares. Ww Asset Management stated it has 46,649 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Winslow Asset Mngmt accumulated 133,742 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Maverick Capital Ltd has 0.08% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 652,270 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 42,322 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Assets Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 200,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Boothbay Fund Llc owns 22,000 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Llc owns 61,377 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Reports Disappointing Dayrates On New Drillship Contracts – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Transocean’s Wishful Thinking Destroys Balance Sheet – Seeking Alpha” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Transocean a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SDLP – Seadrill Partners Announces Contract Award for the West Capricorn – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 90,000 shares to 110,000 shares, valued at $20.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 92,400 shares to 785,200 shares, valued at $42.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 20,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Inv Corp has 867,308 shares. Profund Lc has invested 0.09% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Community National Bank Na accumulated 769 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited accumulated 182,171 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 61,097 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 20,700 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 7,251 are owned by Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt Com. Hsbc Public Lc invested in 1.08M shares or 0.13% of the stock. Tortoise Ltd Limited Liability Company has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lipe Dalton invested in 0.1% or 2,005 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 199,805 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp owns 11,791 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 292,261 shares. Whitnell & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 800 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790 on Monday, June 10. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.