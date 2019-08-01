As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Usca Ria Has Cut by $514,140 Its Holding; As Cme Group (CME) Valuation Rose, Shareholder America First Investment Advisors Decreased by $509,876 Its Stake

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. (CME) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 88,990 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.65 million, down from 92,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 102,801 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 04/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA RAISES TARIFFS ON U.S. BEEF -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Inc. Statement re Possible Offer; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 26/04/2018 – CME Group profit surges 50 pct; 27/03/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC AMENDMENT; 18/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SLUMP MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES, FUND SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM BUY STOPS, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS -TRADE

Usca Ria Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc sold 7,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,028 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200,000, down from 10,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.63. About 1.71M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CME group reports June volume data – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : AMT, GE, ADP, CME, EPD, D, SO, SPG, MCO, HUM, JCI, SPOT – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should You Invest in the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 2,188 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advsrs Ok owns 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 11,995 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 599,756 shares stake. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has 35,900 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Hwg LP owns 14 shares. Ghp Inv has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 7,985 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,142 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.22% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 10,418 shares. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 60 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 600 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 1.87 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 6,120 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0.18% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,114 were reported by Orrstown Inc. Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Retirement Of Alabama has 435,632 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 305,164 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Llc reported 2.43M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 456 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com owns 163,105 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Personal Capital reported 480,981 shares. Calamos Advsrs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 127,686 shares. Aviva Public reported 345,076 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 29,108 were reported by Psagot Invest House. Twin Cap Management Inc owns 84,870 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of The West invested in 0.11% or 14,149 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt accumulated 1.66% or 581,179 shares. Cibc Asset holds 193,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $462.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,554 shares to 38,946 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. 10,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E.. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200 on Monday, June 10. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Sets Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Merger Vote For August 8 – Filing – StreetInsider.com” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Fed Frenzy On Wall Street – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.