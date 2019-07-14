As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Trimmed Position; Smith Thomas W Has Lowered Holding in Credit Accep Mich (CACC) by $1.80 Million

Smith Thomas W decreased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Thomas W sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 100,348 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35 million, down from 104,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Thomas W who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $494.89. About 61,818 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Credit Acceptance Auto Loan Trust 2018-2

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 37.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 84,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 141,144 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34 million, down from 226,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 9.10M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 13,554 shares to 41,720 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $808.04 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 EPS, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.14 million for 14.52 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual EPS reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.