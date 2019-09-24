As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Usca Ria Upped Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Muhlenkamp & Co Lowered Stake

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 20,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 50,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $5.23 during the last trading session, reaching $223.54. About 3.11 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 341.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 10,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 13,372 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $672,000, up from 3,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.32. About 4.18 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5.

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89 million and $985.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 12,345 shares to 20,924 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 57,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,662 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stack Mngmt Incorporated reported 158,014 shares. Orleans Capital Management Corp La has invested 1.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cumberland Advsrs stated it has 4,700 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bridgewater Associate Lp has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 331,424 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 4,628 shares. 13,461 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Illinois-based Whitnell And has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 102,096 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 56,664 were accumulated by Cornercap Invest Counsel. Mackenzie Fincl has 1.17 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Lc reported 572 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 5,720 shares. Central Commercial Bank holds 2,533 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Farallon Capital Limited Co holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.82 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Mgmt Corp holds 1,659 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,750 shares. Capital Investment Ltd Liability owns 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,379 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership accumulated 1.76M shares or 0.96% of the stock. New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Caprock Gp owns 0.39% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,185 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Copeland Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 17,045 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cetera Ltd Liability Co holds 13,792 shares. Westpac reported 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 74,645 were reported by Rmb Capital Ltd Company. Roosevelt Inv has 79,420 shares. 16,712 are held by Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Veritas Invest Management (Uk) Ltd reported 4.36% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).