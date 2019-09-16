As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Hap Trading Lifted by $9.05 Million Its Position; As Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Stock Price Declined, Holder Orinda Asset Management Raised Position

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 457.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 181,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 220,685 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.10 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.95B market cap company. The stock increased 6.50% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 18.33 million shares traded or 104.85% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 160.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 251,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 96,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. It closed at $12.84 lastly. It is down 8.78% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 45 shares in its portfolio. 687,672 are owned by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 27,803 shares. Hanlon Investment Mngmt holds 26,812 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4,920 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Moreover, Punch Assoc Investment Management Inc has 0.37% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 369,966 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 119,000 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 20,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 9,490 shares. 51,732 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. Qs Invsts owns 121,182 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co invested in 30,473 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Janney Montgomery Scott holds 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 19,072 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 91,908 shares to 76,992 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 491,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,698 shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.