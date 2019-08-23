As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, Arrow Financial Raised Its Position by $984,588; State Street (STT) Holding Upped by Yacktman Asset Management Lp

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in State Street Corp (STT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 174,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $171.75M, up from 2.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in State Street Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 1.72M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Rev $3.02B; 20/04/2018 – DJ State Street Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STT); 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street Corp appoints new country head for China; 07/05/2018 – MOVES-State Street Global Advisors names new head of Americas Distribution for SPDR ETFs; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – STATE STREET NAMES IAN APPLEYARD AS NEW GLOBAL CONTROLLER & CHI; 15/05/2018 – State Street Corp. Exits Position in Zogenix; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP QTRLY TOTAL EXPENSES $2,256 MLN, UP 8.1 PCT; 06/03/2018 – STATE STREET – DEVELOPED & BEGUN LICENSING SUITE OF RULES-BASED INVESTMENT STRATEGIES, OR INVESTABLE INDICES, FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS; 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors ‘

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 5.71M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.46% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Mason Street Limited Liability reported 0.07% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 5,134 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.1% or 60,000 shares. Chem Bancorp owns 5,754 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested 0.11% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Hartford Mngmt Com holds 0.09% or 50,605 shares. Heritage Investors Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 17,970 shares. Btim accumulated 630,606 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Ims holds 0.2% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 3,690 shares. Geode Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 0.08% or 4.91M shares. Benin Mngmt has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Advisory Services Ltd holds 0.03% or 5,433 shares. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 450,123 shares. Brandes Investment Ptnrs Limited Partnership reported 991,533 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.75M shares to 15.35M shares, valued at $45.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 76,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.16M shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $194,985 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based International Inc Ca has invested 0.25% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 2.04 million were accumulated by Uss Investment. Crossvault Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,200 shares. Calamos Ltd Liability invested in 127,686 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lipe & Dalton reported 0.1% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lazard Asset Management Limited Company reported 1.05 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.84% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 347,393 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Com owns 4,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Montana-based Da Davidson And has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cypress Capital Grp reported 7,605 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 112,433 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 86,617 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 820,938 shares. Founders Fincl Limited Company reported 13,986 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M. On Thursday, June 13 the insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Dillon Kenneth. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares to 20,065 shares, valued at $660,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,110 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

