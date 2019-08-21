As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Value Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Lifted Its Position by $314,226; Lafitte Capital Management LP Position in Full House Resorts (FLL) Cut by $880,354

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 5,796 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 19/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Committee-Led Ceiling Fan Legislation Clears Full House of Representatives; 12/03/2018 ‘Sneaky Pete’ showrunner Graham Yost worked on ‘Justified’ – and on ‘Full House.’ Recode Media transcript; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Rev $37.9M; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys 4.8% of Full House Resorts; 11/05/2018 – FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC – FLOODING IN RISING SUN AND A MEDIOCRE SKI SEASON IN LAKE TAHOE AFFECTED OPERATIONS IN QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 6.32 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. 6,000 shares were bought by Fanger Lewis A., worth $12,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 17,397 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.31 million were accumulated by Kennedy Cap. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 216,525 shares. Rmb invested in 0.02% or 300,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Northern Tru holds 0% or 31,610 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 4,000 shares stake. Fairpointe Ltd Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 48,300 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Lafitte Cap Mgmt LP has 0.04% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 34,906 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning accumulated 57,531 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 59,245 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Penn Cap Mgmt Communication has invested 0.02% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 71,866 shares.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18 million and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares to 50,715 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 12,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,000 shares, and cut its stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP).

