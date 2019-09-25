As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Woodmont Investment Counsel Has Increased by $4.73 Million Its Position; As United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) Valuation Rose, American National Insurance Company Cut Its Stake

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 307.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 94,686 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 125,444 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 30,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 1.87M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in United Parcel Services Cl B (UPS) by 34.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 34,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 64,575 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.67 million, down from 98,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in United Parcel Services Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $119.24. About 1.33 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – UPS – UNDER VRP, ELIGIBLE EMPLOYEES WILL BE OFFERED A FINANCIAL BUYOUT TO RETIRE; 30/05/2018 – UPS: INITIAL REPORTS CAUSE WAS LEAK FROM MATERIAL IN TRAILER; 28/05/2018 – COLLECTION HOUSE UPS FY18 PDL GUIDANCE TO A$80M-A$84M; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.04% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 96,128 shares. 407,533 are owned by Lpl Limited Liability. Dorsey Whitney Trust Comm Ltd Liability holds 0.92% or 57,637 shares in its portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 105,328 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. Stephens Inc Ar has 170,228 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Blackrock has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Legal General Group Public Llc accumulated 4.20 million shares. 11,850 are held by Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc. Pacific Glob Inv reported 9,884 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Comm has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bangor Bank & Trust reported 4,002 shares. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm invested in 16,950 shares. Freestone Cap Holdg Lc invested 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.54 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42 million and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 7,197 shares to 111,623 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,632 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, June 11. 5,000 shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R, worth $224,800. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Ltd Co invested in 35,790 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.08% or 5.22M shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has invested 1.27% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Flippin Bruce Porter invested 1.76% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). E&G Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.31% or 14,267 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd owns 408,792 shares. Greenleaf owns 5,022 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 292,677 shares. Finemark Savings Bank & owns 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,527 shares. Caxton Assocs LP owns 9,171 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 0.25% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 310,154 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Us State Bank De holds 0.02% or 169,226 shares in its portfolio. Philadelphia Tru has 0.05% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).