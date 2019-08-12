As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Lowered Position by $602,778; Whitebox Advisors Position in United Technologies (UTX) Raised as Stock Declined

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 65,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 407,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.49M, up from 341,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.93. About 441,702 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies Keeps Eye on a Breakup; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S GITLIN: `EXCITED TO ENGAGE’ W/BOEING ON ‘797’; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 53.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 9,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 8,033 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, down from 17,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 3.52M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Co holds 1.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 26,030 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 510,638 shares. 39,760 were accumulated by Garland Cap. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 1.9% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 506,279 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 142,202 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5.46 million shares. Kornitzer Incorporated Ks reported 69,639 shares. Cohen Capital Incorporated accumulated 2.05% or 66,098 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 35,439 shares. Chilton Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Jfs Wealth has 0.06% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Pennsylvania Tru holds 113,653 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 43,458 shares to 39,102 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 403,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “DOD removes Turkey from the F-35 program, cancels 100 jet sale – Washington Business Journal” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “United Technologies Q2 Earnings Beat (NYSE: UTX) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bill Ackman Exits Positions in United Technologies and Automatic Data Processing – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 247 shares to 4,889 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 93,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Inc Ny owns 1.05 million shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. Fernwood Invest Mngmt reported 6,610 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Coastline owns 42,005 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested in 0.35% or 163,105 shares. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Indiana-based 1St Source Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company holds 0.45% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 287,394 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.55% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Prudential Public Ltd has 0.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Zeke Capital Ltd Llc invested in 21,209 shares. Cohen Steers Incorporated owns 35,012 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie owns 0.07% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 53,998 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division has 14,629 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Archford Strategies Ltd owns 862 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Valuewalk.com and their article: “Carl Icahn: Anadarko â€“ Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Deal Is Too Risky – ValueWalk” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.37 million activity. $1.80M worth of stock was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. Batchelder Eugene L. bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. The insider Brown Oscar K bought $724,200.