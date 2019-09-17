As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Palouse Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $46.08 Million as Stock Value Rose

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 346,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10.80 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 billion, down from 11.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 12.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 17,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 116,878 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, up from 99,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.38. About 10.11M shares traded or 10.04% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 21/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $71

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11M and $277.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 26,627 shares to 51,136 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E.. Hollub Vicki A. also bought $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Another trade for 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W..

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 589,744 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $788.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 182,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

