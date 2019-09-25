As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Lpl Financial Raised Its Stake; Conocophillips (COP) Position Boosted by Advisory Services Network Llc

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 20,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 305,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.36 million, up from 285,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 1.31M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 37,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 87,643 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 50,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.71M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Conocophillips’ Rating Outlook To Positive; 29/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $63; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS WILL CUT 450 JOBS IN UNITED KINGDOM OVER NEXT TWO YEARS

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSL) by 10,544 shares to 96,732 shares, valued at $4.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 46,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,899 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Lc invested in 12,501 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.19% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sarasin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 104,975 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc reported 0.11% stake. Ipswich Co stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Natixis accumulated 0.01% or 25,889 shares. 3,189 were reported by Farmers Natl Bank. Cibc World holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 247,605 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.2% or 1.47 million shares. Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 4,131 shares. Td Asset Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 407,542 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 12,544 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% or 386 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 1.78M shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Brown Oscar K bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $224,800 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR on Wednesday, June 12. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Shearer Bob had bought 15,000 shares worth $753,258 on Monday, August 5.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amplify Etf Tr by 32,393 shares to 105,005 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 147,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,815 shares, and cut its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO).