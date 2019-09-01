As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Amp Capital Investors LTD Boosted Its Holding; Sigma Investment Counselors Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Valuation Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – BA: #BREAKING: US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran moments ago, this time focusing on aviation – ! $BA; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – CURRENTLY ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH BANK SYNDICATE TO FINANCE TWO 2012-VINTAGE AIRCRAFT; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s top executive in the Middle East said the company’s conservative strategy will protect it from any loss of business with Iran; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 13.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 36,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 297,415 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.80 million, up from 261,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.72M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golub Limited Liability reported 619 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc has invested 2.81% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.51% or 424,964 shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Stewart And Patten Llc. Lockheed Martin Investment Mngmt reported 21,760 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Fairfield Bush &, Connecticut-based fund reported 855 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,264 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Lynch Associate In holds 2.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,941 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 45,298 shares or 0.94% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.92% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 487,163 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt reported 0.53% stake. 5,130 are held by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mufg Americas Holdings Corp has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Financial Gp stated it has 17,084 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares to 300,617 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 8,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 558,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. The insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800. Backus Marcia E. bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 648,589 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Management (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 32,150 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 578,262 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.76% or 28,208 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust, a Ohio-based fund reported 62,620 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Com owns 1,325 shares. Asset One Ltd holds 0.15% or 420,239 shares. Synovus has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 16,566 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 486,082 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt has 11,156 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hexavest holds 0.42% or 498,383 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Advisors holds 4,700 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability Company has 165,530 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 100,410 shares. High Pointe Mgmt Llc holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 20,520 shares.

