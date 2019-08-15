As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, American Trust Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Holding by $314,226; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Cut Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position as Share Price Declined

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 7.53M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 12.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 20,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 139,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 160,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.71. About 1.52 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 12/04/2018 – NETAPP INC NTAP.O : MAXIM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $70; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 70C; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Reed’s Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 16; 23/05/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS MAXIM SOKOV, DMITRY AFANASIEV, GULZHAN MOLDAZHANOVA, OLGA MASHKOVSKAYA, EKATERINA NIKITINA RESIGN; 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 26/04/2018 – Global Cranes Market Forecasts to 2023 – Major Players are Mammoet, Sarens, Lampson International, Maxim Crane Works and Siemens – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – Maxim’s Himalaya uSLlC Solution, the Industry’s Smallest Power Modules, Revolutionizes Design for Highly Space-Constrained Applications

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64 billion and $10.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) by 5,825 shares to 17,655 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 3,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe & Rusling stated it has 55 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Profund Advsrs Lc reported 35,992 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Marietta Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 5,200 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Smith Salley & Associates holds 0.42% or 49,382 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Kames Capital Public Limited holds 0.67% or 441,386 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 33,600 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 15,275 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Quantbot Technology Lp has 0.33% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hamilton Point Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.91% or 38,643 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.03% stake. Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.37 million activity. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401. On Monday, August 5 the insider Shearer Bob bought $753,258. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.

