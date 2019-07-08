As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Taurus Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $7.66 Million; As Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stock Declined, Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowered Holding by $302,400

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $47.62. About 7.39 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – ORDERS REQUIRE COMPANY TO PAY $1 BLN IN TOTAL CIVIL MONEY PENALTIES; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – OCC CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO IT WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY WRONGDOING; 05/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Is Said to Cut Dozens of Workers From Markets Unit; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO:`TOUGH TO SAY’ IF FEDS’ SETTLEMENT ASK CAN SLIM; 05/05/2018 – CHARLIE MUNGER SAYS WELLS FARGO BETTER OFF FOR HAVING ITS PROBLEMS REVEALED; SAYS RECENTLY DISCLOSED NEWS ABOUT HARVEY WEINSTEIN “HAS DONE A LOT FOR IMPROVING BEHAVIOR”; 26/04/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc analyzed 116,055 shares as the company's stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 119,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 2.98M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 7.41% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.21 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. OXY’s profit will be $807.97M for 11.39 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. The insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares to 101,760 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).