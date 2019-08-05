As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Maple Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $587,070; As Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose, Founders Capital Management Raised Stake

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 66.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 65,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 162,763 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 97,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.86. About 701,350 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – Carmax Increases Size of Eaglehead Project; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 18,857 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 27,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 7.58 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of stock. Brown Oscar K bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. The insider Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million.

