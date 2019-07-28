As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake; Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $494,208

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc bought 4,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 4,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,955 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 9,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 808,085 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B Co reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Lord Abbett And Ltd has 0.2% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 28,300 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 231,765 shares. Delphi Ma reported 1.41% stake. Nomura Asset Communication Ltd reported 18,383 shares stake. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 14,591 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Llc accumulated 5,727 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 462,542 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 112,320 shares. First Fincl In holds 500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 57,578 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why You Should Own Packaging Corporation Of America – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Containerboard stocks crumble – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) by 4,377 shares to 6,063 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com Stk (NYSE:ITW) by 6,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,626 shares, and cut its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (NYSE:TTC).

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $185.18M and $129.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,610 shares to 17,300 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,715 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum: Buy – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Is Anadarko Talking to Occidental Again? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Occidental urges shareholders to reject activist Icahn’s proposal – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Unlike Occidental Petroleum, Shell Won’t Overpay for Permian Growth – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 10, 2019.