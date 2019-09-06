As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $14.26 Million; As Skyline Champion (SKY) Stock Value Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Has Raised by $5.48 Million Its Position

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 24.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 304,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08 million, up from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 444,006 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 15/05/2018 – Driehaus Capital Management Buys 2.3% Position in Skyline Corp; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Skyline; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 17/05/2018 – Skyline Group Launches New Features to Maximize Leadership Coaching Results; 03/04/2018 – Satellite News: Exclusive DataMiner Data Sharing Service to be Previewed by Skyline Communications at NAB 2018; 05/03/2018 – Ardian Infrastructure Partners with TPH to Create Skyline Renewables and Acquires 60 MW Wind Project in Texas

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 216,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 475,005 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.45M, down from 691,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.09. About 8.97 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 208,900 shares to 953,559 shares, valued at $11.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Lc stated it has 28,420 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 0.87% or 8,568 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 23,380 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Tru Of Virginia Va holds 0.09% or 9,828 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.93% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bollard Limited Liability Com invested in 2,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Neuberger Berman Lc holds 1.19 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 6,423 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Incorporated. Maple Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.29% or 18,857 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 106,932 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 4,000 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 9,881 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorporation owns 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 86,617 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 524 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy companies close $55B megadeal – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SKY shares while 27 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.85 million shares or 1.66% more from 50.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance has invested 0.01% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Voya Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 12,235 shares. Charles Schwab Management accumulated 251,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 2.32M shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0% or 13,424 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 250 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 11,216 shares. Comerica Bank holds 44,303 shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 39,886 shares. Wasatch Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.1% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Vanguard Gp holds 0% or 2.45 million shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 5,996 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement reported 15,958 shares. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $16.62 million activity.