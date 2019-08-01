As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Declined, Arrow Financial Has Increased Position by $984,588; Petroleum & Resources Holding in Mosaic Company (MOS) Has Cut by $693,900

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Mosaic Company (MOS) by 39.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 25,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 38,701 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, down from 64,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Mosaic Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.08. About 7.04M shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: OPPORTUNITY, CONFIDENCE BETTER THAN EXPECTED IN BRAZIL; 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.81B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $53.19. About 12.90M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300. 2,089 shares valued at $50,022 were bought by Koenig Emery N. on Friday, May 10.

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mosaic upgraded to Buy at Citi on more positive 2020 ag outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 102,182 were reported by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% or 77,725 shares in its portfolio. 31,884 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Horseman Mgmt Limited stated it has 8.44% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.02% or 619,000 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Co invested 2.84% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.04% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Blair William Company Il holds 10,521 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management holds 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 633,307 shares. Hussman Strategic Inc holds 35,000 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 1,668 shares. Voloridge Ltd Liability has 108,472 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bb&T Lc holds 10,505 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 53,596 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 53,500 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.74M for 20.90 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 4,725 shares to 3,280 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,101 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 55,283 shares. Sasco Capital Incorporated Ct has invested 2.52% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Art Advsr Lc has 0.21% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 53,600 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Smithfield has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Matrix Asset Advisors Inc stated it has 2.72% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1.58M were accumulated by United Automobile Association. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0.29% or 2.89 million shares. Alexandria Cap Llc invested in 40,752 shares. Johnson Financial Grp holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 437 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 206,404 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De has 207,414 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 862 were accumulated by Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Co.