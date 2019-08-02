As Occidental Pete (OXY) Shares Declined, Taurus Asset Management Lowered Holding; As General Mls (GIS) Market Value Rose, Security National Bank Of So Dak Upped Its Holding

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 96.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 116,055 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 3,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $257,000, down from 119,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 932,526 shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 206,163 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Brown Oscar K had bought 15,000 shares worth $724,200. Shares for $480,900 were bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 10,000 shares worth $482,200. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $243,850 were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.02% or 184,066 shares. Hartford Financial Management stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Carroll Finance Associate Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Duff Phelps invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fincl Counselors owns 6,659 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co has 252,171 shares. Hbk Invests L P, Texas-based fund reported 53,600 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Royal London Asset accumulated 502,754 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% or 84,500 shares. Lipe And Dalton invested in 2,005 shares. Salem Mgmt Inc owns 67,875 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 9,082 shares. 6.29M were reported by Adams Asset Advisors. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares to 12,052 shares, valued at $21.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs accumulated 0.09% or 7,154 shares. Optimum has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Atwood And Palmer holds 0.01% or 1,836 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 33,414 shares stake. Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust Inc has 0.02% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,798 shares. Terril Brothers Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,485 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited holds 0.23% or 7,425 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Live Your Vision Ltd Co owns 253 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America, a New York-based fund reported 1,720 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,160 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 4,876 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 189 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 3,953 shares.

