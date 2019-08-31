As Occidental Pete (OXY) Shares Declined, Holder Capital Planning Advisors Has Raised Position; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) Stake by $6.63 Million as Stock Rose

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 179,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.03 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 265,925 shares traded or 12.25% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE OF $23.67 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 05/04/2018 – BANKER’S TOOLBOX ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LOAN LOSS RESERVE POWERHOUSE, MAINSTREET TECHNOLOGIES

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.72M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 152,496 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $141.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destiinations Inc. (NYSE:WYN) by 262,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 351,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 11.75 million shares or 2.87% less from 12.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). A D Beadell Counsel Inc reported 13,655 shares. Jane Street Group holds 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) or 5,554 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.07% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 49,415 shares. 16,207 are held by Yorktown Mgmt Communications. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 23,100 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance stated it has 117,239 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 311,439 shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares owns 107 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Liability reported 54,116 shares stake. Susquehanna International Grp Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) for 66,568 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 386 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares to 87,671 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,530 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny invested 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust has invested 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paradigm Asset Limited reported 33,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board owns 889,386 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 47 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilltop Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). National Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). West Oak Capital Ltd holds 9,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation has 698,373 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has 4,928 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.12% or 143,230 shares in its portfolio. Capital invested in 10.47M shares. Lincoln National holds 3,144 shares. 12,100 were reported by Menta Capital Llc. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Services has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. had bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.