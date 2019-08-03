As Occidental Pete (OXY) Shares Declined, Great West Life Assurance Company Increased Stake; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Trimmed Rollins (CCL) Holding as Shares Declined

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (CCL) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 8,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 378,609 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.06M, down from 387,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.96. About 2.63 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac And LiveXLive Media To Stream Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 16/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Michael Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees Full-Year 2018 Net Rev Yields in Constant Currency to Be Up 2.5 %; 12/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$2.19 BLN VS HK$1.93 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 17.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 373,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 2.53 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.93M, up from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.06M shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nisource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13,947 shares to 454,482 shares, valued at $12.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Fi (NYSE:FNF) by 40,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De reported 140,381 shares. 8,542 are owned by Investec Asset Management. Massachusetts Fin Ma has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Assetmark accumulated 147,514 shares. Covington Mngmt owns 800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 3.55 million shares. 835,036 were reported by Brandywine Global Limited Liability Corporation. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 13,224 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.06% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Telemus Capital Limited, Michigan-based fund reported 5,655 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 771,134 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 186,447 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.64% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Intact accumulated 98,700 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.54 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 216,535 shares to 782,855 shares, valued at $24.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 9,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,279 shares, and cut its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).