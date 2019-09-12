As Occidental Pete (OXY) Shares Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Has Lifted by $76.52 Million Its Position; As Zumiez (ZUMZ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $657,800

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 7.55 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $379.47M, up from 6.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.29. About 7.63M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc decreased its stake in Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) by 64.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc sold 25,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The hedge fund held 13,869 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $362,000, down from 39,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Zumiez Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $839.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 674,299 shares traded or 53.60% up from the average. Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZUMZ News: 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SALES ROSE 14.7 PCT TO $82.3 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Zumiez March Same-Store Sales Up 12.6%; 09/05/2018 – Zumiez: April Comparable Sales Increased 1.7%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ INC ZUMZ.O MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 12.6 PCT; 09/05/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 1.7% :ZUMZ US; 09/03/2018 Zumiez Short-Interest Ratio Rises 143% to 13 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Zumiez Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZUMZ); 15/03/2018 – Zumiez 4Q EPS 80c; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MARCH COMP SALES UP 12.6%, RETAIL METRICS EST. UP 4.2%; 11/04/2018 – ZUMIEZ MONTH COMP SALES UP 12.6% :ZUMZ US

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $753,258 worth of stock was bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. 4,100 shares valued at $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W. on Thursday, June 13. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. $482,200 worth of stock was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 37,460 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16.

